Idle, Bette

Idle (Voge), Bette Frances



It is with deep sadness that I share the passing of Bette V. Idle, May 28, 1928 - June 7, 2024. She was a wonderful and loving mother to her 2 sons Mark E. Idle and David E. Idle. A trusted and valuable legal and business partner to those that she worked with for many years in the Dayton Ohio legal profession. She settled estates and prepared taxes for folks until the age of 80. To those lucky enough to know her, she was the most delightful and caring of friends, who was filled with personality and sense of humor. What you may not know is that along with her dearest friend, Judith A. Marten, she was a talented vocalist singing with the Gem City Sweet Adeline Chorus, who happened to be world champions in 1975. She performed with them from approximately 1973 through 1982. This was a time period that she and Judith would never forget. She was also a loving wife to her husband, Edwin G. Idle. She loved and cared for him throughout their entire marriage, and in particular after he became ill in 1975 until his untimely passage in 1983. As a mother she was a constant in her 2 sons' lives, and her love and affection for her 2 boys will remain as long as they are both present in this life. She is preceded by her loving parents Frederick and Frances Voge, her husband Edwin, and her dearest friend and long time companion, Judith Marten. She is survived by her son Mark Edward Idle, and his loving wife, Donna. Her granddaughter, Leanne Idle along with spouse Kyle, and their 3 children, Dexter, Simon and Oliver and her grandson, Christopher Idle, along with spouse Stephanie. Her son David Edwin Idle, and his loving wife Cecily. Thank you Mom for all of the love, and patience that you instilled in me for all of your years here on earth. I love you very much and will miss you with all of my heart.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com