Igleburger, Gary

Dr. Gary F. Igleburger passed away July 10, 2023 following a prolonged struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. Although the disease took much from him, it did not diminish his kind and quiet way nor his profound love and cherishing of family. Gary was a most beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is etched on our hearts and minds forever.



Gary's professional career in the private practice of orthodontics spanned thirty six years. His love of the profession and ultimate satisfaction of practicing it was equaled by the excellence of his skill and the service he provided his patients. Even after retirement, it was not uncommon for Gary to be greeted cheerily by a former patient recognizing him and thanking him for their splendid smile.



For the past thirteen years Gary resided in the Hudson River Valley area of upstate New York. He adored and loved exploring, photographing, and sharing the beautiful region with family and friends.



He is survived by his wife Beverly, daughter Jennifer Falter (Jack), sons Jeffery and James (Susan), step-daughter Erin Stamper, grandchildren Jacob Falter (Olivia), Samuel Falter, Emma Falter, Zachery Igleburger, Cameron Igleburger and Alex Igleburger, great grandchildren Henry F. Falter and Theo Falter and brother Tom Igleburger (Carole).



Remembering is the love that remains. For on-line condolences, visit wenkfuneralhome.com



