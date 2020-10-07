IHLE, Margaret "Peggy" Age 76, of Springboro, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. Peggy was born August 26, 1944, to Walter and Helen White in Rochester, New York. A former school teacher and substitute teacher, Peggy earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education/Psychology from Syracuse University in New York. She continued her education and earned a Master of Science Degree in Community Counseling/Clinical Counseling from the University of Dayton. She was the author of Animal-Assisted Psychotherapy for Children and Adolescents: Using Animal-Assisted Cinematherapy Where Animals Are Not Present. Throughout her formal teaching career and beyond, she focused a great amount of attention on students with disabilities and special needs. She was also a board member for Recovery Services of Warren and Clinton Counties and a member of the Ohio Drug and Alcohol Services Committee (ODAS). Peggy loved horses, both as a recreational rider and in horse therapy. With her studies and training in Equine Assistant Psychotherapy, she used that love to assist others in need. She took great pride in rescuing a quarter horse named Winona. Over the past 13 years, caring for Winona and interacting with the people working alongside her in the barn gave her the most joy in her life. Peggy's other passions included reading, continued to learn new things, and working with her husband, Gary, in their natural organic vegetable garden. In her earlier days, the several trips to Mackinac Island in Michigan and Siesta Key in Florida were some of her fondest memories. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gary, sons Kevin and Matthew, and brother James White. A graveside service will be held Noon Thursday, October 8 at Miami Cemetery in Corwin. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com

