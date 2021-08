In Loving Memory of Garry Wayne Stokley II





The day you went awayThey say times a healerBut as the time goes onI seem to find just as hardTo face the fact you're goneAnd today it's the anniversaryOf the day you went awayAnd I'm standing here at your gravesideAnd believe me when I sayYou're never be forgottenAnd every year I'll shed a tearBut its only because I love youAnd wish you were still here



Love Mom, Dad and Girls