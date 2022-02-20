ILLES, Olga



Age 87, of Centerville, formerly of Oakwood, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, February 13th, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton with her loving husband of 62 years, Louis by her side. Olga was born July 16th, 1934, in Lynch, KY, to the late Louis and Rosa Lorencz. Olga was a lifelong member of the Hungarian Club of Dayton where she and Louis attended many events and enjoyed



dancing the night away. Her greatest joy of all was her



children and grandchildren. Olga is survived by her 3 daughters, Mary (Max) of New York City, NY, Ann (Chris) of



Oakwood, OH, and Elizabeth (Kacey) of Powell, OH; 3 grandchildren Madison (Nate), Caroline and William. Olga also has 1 sister Helen Keleman and her late brother, Louis Lorencz.



Friends and family may visit Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering, OH, on Wednesday, February 23rd from 9:00 am until 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Angels Catholic Church at 10:30am at 1322 Brown St., Dayton, OH. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



Those wishing to contribute to Olga's memory, in lieu of flowers, may do so to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.

