Imes, James

James Leroy "Jim" Imes died peacefully at his home in Monroe on May 10, 2023. He was born on May 16, 1931 in Dayton, OH. Jim graduated from Franklin High School in 1949. He earned a B.S. in General Agriculture from Ohio University in 1953, where he played football, served in Air Force ROTC, and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant during the Korean War, Jim obtained a B.S. in Horticulture from The Ohio State University in 1960 on the G.I. Bill. He began his career managing greenhouses for Ernst Nurseries in Eaton, OH. Later, he worked at ARMCO Steel in Middletown, OH as a Quality Control Engineer of the Coil Paint Plant until his retirement in 1996. He was a loving husband to Arlene Frey Imes, whom he married in 1961. Jim and Arlene were dedicated parents to their sons Jeff and Mike and shared 59 wonderful years together. Jim was involved with a number of social and charitable organizations including the Masonic Lodge and the American Red Cross. They were also dedicated members of Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown. Jim enjoyed golfing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Jim provided unwavering care for Arlene throughout her battle with ALS until her passing in 2020. He was a devoted father and actively coached his sons in baseball and soccer. Jim's passion for soccer led him to spearhead the establishment of Varsity Soccer at Monroe High School. Known for his kindness, remarkable fortitude, and wry sense of humor, Jim was an avid golfer, OSU Buckeye fan, birder, gardener, cookie brittle taste tester, Graeter's ice cream devotee, and took immense satisfaction in the plants and gardens he landscaped at home. Family was always first, and he never missed events or activities for his children and grandchildren. Beyond that, he always put others before himself. In addition to his wife, Arlene, Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Edna Imes, and his brothers, Roland Imes and Jerry Imes. He is survived by his sons Jeff (Anne) Imes of Asheville, NC and their daughters Emily and Allison; and Mike (Kami) Imes of Hudson, Ohio, and their sons Luke, Evan, and Oliver. Jim took great pride in his five grandchildren. A celebration of life for Jim and Arlene will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Mary Kittredge Chapel at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant in Monroe. A visitation with family will begin at 1:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio Chapter at: alsohio.org/ways-to-give or to your favorite local charity. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



