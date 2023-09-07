Imhoff, Doris Ann
Doris Ann Imhoff, age 77 of Dayton, Ohio passed away August 30, 2023. She was born on June 12, 1946 in Hamilton, Ohio. Doris Ann was preceded in death by her mother Doris (O'Rafferty), step father William Weckesser, one sister, and one brother. She is survived by 6 sisters, 2 brothers, and numerous other family members. Doris Ann graduated from Belmont High School in 1965. Funeral services are arranged by Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek, Ohio.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Beavercreek, OH
45432