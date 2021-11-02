INCZE, Carole Anne



Carole Anne Incze, age 70, of Winston, Oregon, passed peacefully to her spiritual life on



October 11, 2021, with the same grace, dignity and



courage she chose in her



human life; a humble part of God's Creation.



Carole was born on May 4, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, and spent most of her life in Ohio becoming an Oregonian a



decade ago. Preceding her in passing, parents Ralph and



Eleanor Swartz and brother Steven.



Carole is survived by husband of 30 romantic years, Attila Incze, of Winston, Oregon, prior Daytonian.



Survived by sisters Gayle Smith, Melissa Irons, Robin Harris, Lori Reeder, and brothers Chris and Eric Swartz all of Dayton, Oh. Many nieces, nephews, in-laws, outlaws and friends for whom we are eternally grateful.



Carole was a voracious reader with an adventurous spirit who lived a large true free life. She loved nature and all living things especially trees. She loved her family the most. In lieu of donations please plant a tree in your yard. Come to the



Sequoias to celebrate Carole's Spirit.



From Carole's favorite American Artist Paul Simon's album , "So Beautiful or So What"; the song "Love and Hard Times"; "Thank God I Found You in Time. Thank God I found You."

