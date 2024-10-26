Inderrieden, Irwin Arnold



Irwin Arnold Inderrieden, born August 18, 1932, in Evansville, Indiana died October 20, 2024, Dayton, Ohio. He was the son of Harry and Antonie (Tonka) Inderrieden. Irwin's parents met and were married in St. Petersburg, Russia in 1915. Irwin graduated from Washington Courthouse High School (Ohio) in 1952 and served in the U.S. Coast Guard (1952 -56). He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. During retirement, he was a caregiver to his wife for many years and volunteered at Oakwood High School. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother (Mildred), wife Helen, and brothers Keith and Gene. Irwin is survived by his son Brian (Colleen), daughter Laura (Chris) Wahl and granddaughters Natasha and Katerina Wahl. Irwin donated his body to Wright State University School of Medicine. A memorial Mass will be held on Monday, October 28th, 11:00 at Incarnation Catholic Church, Centerville. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



