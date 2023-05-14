Ireland, Richard Agle



Richard Agle Ireland, 83, of South Vienna, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023. He was born in Clark County, Ohio on January 12, 1939 to the late Lee Roy Ireland and Clara (Agle) Ireland. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Martha Neer, brother, Donald Ireland, son-in-law, Jerry Stalder, grandson, Jonathon Roy Barton, and several nephews. He graduated from Northeastern High School in 1958. He is survived by children: Cathy Stalder, Rick (Katrina) Ireland, and Cynthia (Kress) Barton; grandchildren: Justin, Tyler (Rebecca), Sarah, Daniel, Todd (Desire), Kristine, Dustin, Kress Richard (Dana), Andrew (Callie), David, Matthew, and Daniel Lee; 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and amazing friends. Rick was a volunteer firefighter for the South Vienna Fire Department for many years. He retired from International Harvester where he was a millwright. He also had his own business, "Ireland Fabricating". He was known for his strong work ethic and metal fabricating abilities. Rick truly enjoyed antique cars, especially his 1961 Corvette. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Plattsburg United Church of Christ, officiated by Pastor Bob Gambrell. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



