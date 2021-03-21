Irene, GRIFFIN Irene GRIFFIN (Newman)

GRIFFIN (Newman), Irene



83, of Northridge (Dayton), passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born to Roy &



Florence (Collier) Newman on February 13, 1938, in Carter, Kentucky. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Griffin, and four brothers: Clyde,



Albert, Lloyd & Larry Newman. Survived by two sons, Bobby Griffin & James Griffin



(Maggie), both of Dayton; two brothers, Harlan Newman & Carlos Newman (Loretta), both of Grayson, KY; four sisters, Hazel Burton, of Dayton, Helen Harold, of Dayton, Christine Grooms, of Dayton, and Mildred Fleenor, of Medway, OH; one brother-in-law, Raymond Griffin, of Livingston, KY; grandchildren, Gabe, Michael, Michelle, Samantha, Zachary, Brandon, Nicholas, Diamond, Latasha, Brandon & Sebastian; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews & friends. Funeral



service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the Morton &



Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Pastor Walter Berger, officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit



