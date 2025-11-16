Irene Orem

Orem, Irene



Irene Bassett Webster Orem, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2025. Born on September 17, 1939, in Georgetown, KY, she was the daughter of Reuben J. Webster and Athalie Webster. She was a woman of grace and determination, graduating Summa Cum Laude from Georgetown College in 1959. Her life was a tapestry of devotion to her family, her faith, and her community. She embraced and excelled at every opportunity that life threw her way with love and purpose: homemaker, seamstress, substitute teacher, medical claims approver, and co-owner of Objects by Orem alongside her husband, sharing their gifts and skills in creating wooden dolls.



Irene's heart and hands were always at work. She was a charter member of the Buckeye Quilting Guild, where she shared her knowledge and stitched beauty and love into every quilt. Her passion for education and music shone through while she served as president and secretary of Madison Music Booster. She was an inspiration to many with her steadfast faith. At First Baptist Church of Middletown, she served as church clerk, chaired the Board of Christian Education and Mission Board, and taught Sunday school for years, touching countless lives with her faithfulness. She also took her passion, knowledge, and skills to areas outside her community leading as the Mission and Service Chair at the local, association, and state levels for American Baptist Women and completing seven mission trips, with her legacy living on in the sewing cooperative she founded in Managua, Nicaragua, Colectivo Irene, which empowers women through skill and opens them to new opportunities.



Irene is survived by her husband of 68 years and love of her life, James Orem; her children Philip Orem, Anita (Philip) Wolfe, and Bryant Orem; grandchildren Andrew (Sarah) Wolfe and Emily Wolfe; and great-grandchildren Daniel, Carter, and Evan Wolfe. She's preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Eugene Webster.



A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, November 20, at Mount Pleasant Chapel, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, OH 45050. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jim and Irene Orem Scholarship Fund at First Baptist Church, a fitting tribute to her lifelong dedication to education and service.



The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Mount Pleasant nurses and aides and hospice nurses, especially Amy, Jaime, and Austin, who cared for Irene as if she was a member of their own family. Her legacy of faith, love, and generosity will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.



