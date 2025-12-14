Schlose (Chitwood), Irene



Irene Schlose, 100 years old, died Thursday December 4th at home. Wife of William Frederick Schlose (deceased). Beloved Mother to two sons, William Timothy Schlose (Kelly) and David Kent Schlose (Joyce) and 4 grand-daughters; Vanessa Kearney, Stephanie Hansen, Taylor Vickers and Claire Sabati; as well as several great grandchildren. She had 4 siblings; William, Ralph "Jr", Esther "Joy" Close and Lora "Judy" Rohrich and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was blessed by many dear friends. An RN at Good Samaritan Hospital, she lived a full and rich life; was an avid bridge player, gardener, teacher's aide and an expert in textile arts. She will be remembered as the rock of the family and will be dearly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



