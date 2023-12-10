Irion, Harvey

Obituaries
3 hours ago
X

Irion, Harvey

Harvey Irion, 68, of Middletown, passed away on December 1, 2023. He was born March 14, 1955 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late William and Dorothy Irion. Harvey was a longtime employee at West Lake Industries. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary. Survived by brother, Bob Irion; and niece, Betsy Lenihan. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:00 pm until the time of service at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 3520 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, OH 45044.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Jordan, Patricia
2
Hartoog, Leonard
3
Lodge, Robert
4
Miller, William
5
Bergdoll, Ralph
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top