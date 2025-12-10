Dennis (Ruder), Iris



Iris Dennis age 89 passed away Saturday December 6, 2025. She was born November 14, 1936 in Hamilton to the late Carl C. and Dorothy (Einsel) Ruder. Iris worked at The Barry Company for many years before retiring. She loved vacationing in Michigan, her friends at Westover Retirement Community, playing Bingo and going out to eat. She is survived by her son Mark Dennis; two grandchildren Cody Dennis and Erica Ennis; two great grandchildren Brayden, Donald; cousins Robert (Christine) Ruder, Melvin (Diane) Ruder; former daughter in law Jennifer Davis and was also survived by many other family and friends. Iris was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 51 years Clifford "Sparky" Dennis; son Brian Dennis; sister Carlene Winkler and cousin Bill Ruder. Funeral service at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Monday December 15, 2025 at 1:00pm. Private burial to follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



