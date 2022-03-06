IRONS, Ruth Louise



Ruth Louise Irons, age 97, of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Shawnee Estates Assisted Living. She was born May 26, 1924, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Grant and Olive Kinsel. Louise enjoyed sewing crafts, reading and being on social media with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Cincinnati Reds, The Ohio State and the Bengals football teams. She will be remembered for her happy and loving spirit. Ultimately, Louise loved her family dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert William Irons Sr.; 2 brothers, Carl Kinsel and Robert Kinsel and 1 great grandson, Liam Irons. Louise is survived by her children, Karen (Ron) Gooch, Robert (Janie) Irons, Jr. and Richard (Debbie) Irons; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 6 step great grandchildren; 1 brother, Don Kinsel and many other loving family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio Valley Hospice in Louise's honor. Visitation will be Monday, March 7, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a service at 11:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery after the service.

