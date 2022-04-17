dayton-daily-news logo
X

Isaacs, Roy

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ISAACS, Roy

Roy Isaacs, No longer by my side but forever in my heart.

James Roy Isaacs, age 84, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He was born on February 2, 1938, in Estill County, Kentucky, to the late Cecil and Eudell Isaacs (Richardson).

Roy graduated from Estill County High School, and went to work for AT&T and retired

after 43 years as a Senior Communications System Technician. During that time he served as a union representative for the Communications Workers of America for 15 years. He also was a member of the Franklin City Zoning Board of Appeals. Roy also loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events and cheering for the UK Wildcats.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Roy is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patty (Davis); daughter, Robin (Jon) Tinsley; son, Roy Allen (Lois) Isaacs; grandchildren, Lindsey, Dusty, Corey, and Megan Isaacs; great-grandchild, Chloe Isaacs.

A visitation for Roy will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005. A funeral service will occur Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Anderson Funeral Home.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Isaacs family.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

1357 E 2nd St

Franklin, OH

45005

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Michniak, William
2
McCOY, Patrick
3
HELLER, Ann
4
BYRUM, Karen
5
CARTER, Lee
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top