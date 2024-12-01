ISAACS, William Milton



ISAACS, William, age 64, of Dayton, Ohio passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on November 20, 2024. William was born June 01, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Hobart and Clara (Walke) Isaacs. Alongside his parents he is preceded in death by his Brother; James Isaacs, Sisters; Patricia Stephenson, Nora Nichols, and Brother-in-law; Bill Stephenson. William is survived by his loving wife of 39 years; Margie (Pohl) Isaacs, Children; Benjamin T. (Erin Hamilton) Pohl, Sisters; Brenda (Ron) Ludwig, Jane (Craig) Looper, and Brother-in-law; Steve Nichols. William retired from the City of Dayton-Waste Management after working there for 32 years. He was also a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles where he served as state secretary for 14 years and honorary President for the Ohio State Fraternal Order of Eagles. William also holds a spot in the Ohio State Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall of Fame and the Grand Aerie Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall of Fame. Alongside his involvement with the Eagles, William was also a member of the Masons and Shriners. He will truly be missed by all those who knew, and loved, him. A Celebration of Life for William will be held Saturday, December 7, 2024 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com