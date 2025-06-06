Islam, Stephani A.



Stephani A. Islam, 56, of Urbana, entered into her eternal home on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, surrounded by her loving family. Stephani was born on November 2, 1968, in Urbana, Ohio to Van D. and Mary M. (Murphy) Evans. Stephani had a gift for bringing people together. Whether hosting gatherings or family dinners, she made every event special and she enjoyed entertaining family and friends any chance she had. Her passion for home decor and decorating turned every space into a reflection of her joyful spirit and creativity. She had a great eye for style, a love of shopping, and a passion for event coordinating. Some of her happiest times were spent on beach vacations with her family. She also never missed a chance to cheer on her favorite team, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Above all, Stephani was the Best Mom. Her love, strength, and unwavering support made her a guiding light for her family. She was fiercely devoted and endlessly proud, always putting her loved ones first. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Stephani is survived by her loving husband, Hakim Islam; daughter, India Islam; parents, Van and Mary Evans; sisters, Christie Evans Walton, Vanessa Evans (Jason) Randolph parents-in-law, Maryam and Doug Lyon, Mustafaa and Gladys Islam; brothers-in-law, Ahmad (Tanisha) Islam, Solomon Islam, Devon (Monica) Lewis, Jameel Islam; sisters-in-law, Eida (Ty) Mcshaw, Dianara (Lawrence) Johnson, Jayva Lewis; 16 nieces and nephews as well as 8 great nieces and nephews. Stephani is preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter and Margaret Murphy, John and Bernice Evans, Melvin and Kathryn Williams, Charles and Alethia Fields. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11  1 PM on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in River of Life Christian Center, 775 Washington Avenue, Urbana. Funeral service will follow at 1 PM the church with Pastor Dan Leiker officiating. Livestream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 12:55 PM. Burial will follow in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana. Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com