ISSAC, REBECCA

Rebecca Louise Isaac, 38, of Springfield, passed away November 16, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born December 7, 1981, in Springfield, the daughter of Robert Lee and Linda Sue (Russell) Gilbert. Rebecca's favorite past- time was spending time with her beloved grandson. She is survived by her mother; Linda Gilbert, three children; Adrian (Courtney) Neff, Tearsa Gilbert and Brandon Gilbert, one grandson; Silas Neff, one brother; Robert (Raquel) Gilbert, three special nieces and several special aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her father. Private services will be held for her family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

