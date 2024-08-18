Iwasko, Albert Edward



Albert Edward Iwasko, Jr. (1947-2024)



Albert Edward Iwasko, Jr., beloved husband of Joyce (Kesti) Iwasko, proud dad of Kristin (Don) Raack, Jessica Hunt (Patrick Cloud), and AJ (Cristie) Iwasko, and Gramps to Elise, Carsten, Evan, Elias, Audrey, Amory, and Aris passed away on August 13, 2024 at the age of 76. Al was the youngest of five kids born to the late Gertrude and Al Iwasko, Sr. He married Joyce and built a life with frequent work relocations, deep friendships, and church volunteer work. Al enjoyed an eclectic career including the paper industry, robotics, and ice rink owner. But, above all, he valued "family and faith."Al will always be remembered for his love of the Chicago Bears, rescued dogs, Jeeps, WD-40, and DIY work. Even as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) attacked his body, Al continued to share excellent advice on home repairs and Consumer Reports recommendations. His wife of 52 years was by his side as his spirit left his body and joined his Creator. A celebration of life service will be held at Anderson Funeral Home (40 N. Main St, Springboro) on August 23. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. with the service following. Instead of flowers, please donate to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or an animal rescue.



