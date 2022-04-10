IZENSON, Fred M.



Age 87, of Kettering, OH, passed away on April 4th at Cleveland Heart Clinic with his three children by his side.



Sadly, Fred's beloved wife and companion of 63 years, Eva Izenson, passed away less than two weeks prior. Together, they cherished spending time and holidays with their



children, grandchildren and friends.



Fred is survived by his loving children, Mark (Susan) of Atlanta; Cathy (Rivers) Jenkins of Charleston; Dan (Peggy) of Cincinnati; his grandchildren, Riv, Peter, Cason, Sam, Will, Molly, Lark and Chris; his sister Nancy (Ira) Leeds of Davie, FL, and her daughters, Marci, Susan and Jennifer. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Rae and Al Izenson; and in-laws, Herbert and Gisela Strauss.



Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Fred grew up in Weirton, WV. He attended the University of Michigan where he proudly played first clarinet in the marching band. He graduated from the University of Miami and earned his Juris Doctor degree from The Ohio State University. Fred practiced law for 41 years in the Dayton community, followed by 15 years as a Magistrate for Vandalia Municipal Court. Among his many legal appointments, he served as assistant City of Dayton Prosecutor and Law Director for the City of Trotwood.



Fred's hobbies included painting, cartooning, writing and rooting on the Buckeyes and Flyers. Family meant everything to "Pop."



A private graveside service was held at David's Cemetery with Rabbi David Burstein officiating. Donations may be made online in memory of Fred Izenson in support of research to the Cardiovascular Medicine Department Fund at The Cleveland Clinic, www.give.ccf.org.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

