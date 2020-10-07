JOHNSON, Delight Delight Johnson was born on June 3, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio, and transitioned from this life on September 27, 2020. Delight was born to Fenolia Echols Johnson and John C. Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lonnie C. Echols and special friend Vincent Gothley. She leaves to cherish her memory, three sons; Kevin E. Johnson, Jr. and Dontae Huffman, Julian Gomez, daughter; Vanea Johnson, five grandchildren; Allonna Echols, Kevin Johnson, Kamar Johnson, Keyshaun Johnson and Jamarion Johnson. Three sisters; Vicki Johnson, Carla Johnson, Angela Reese (Jet) and a host of nieces and nephews. There will be a private memorial service at Shabach Ministries to honor her memory.

