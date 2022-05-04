JABLINSKI, Eugene Adolph "Gene"



Age 92, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. He was born June 9, 1929, in Dayton, OH; the son of the late Adolph and Marie (Szymczak) Jablinski. He was a 1948 graduate of Chaminade High School, received his BS in History from the University of Dayton, and his JD from the University of Cincinnati School of Law. Gene played the accordion and started his own polka band. He was a member of the Polish National Alliance, Polish Club of Dayton, Dayton Agonis Club, and past president of the National Advocate Society, having hosted the 19th



convention in 1983 in Sawmill Creek, OH. Gene was also a lifetime member of St. Adalbert's Polish Church, until its closing in 2021. He then joined Incarnation Church in Centerville. Gene was a Marine in the Korean War and afterward he spent a few years as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Montgomery County, OH. However, the majority of his law career was in private practice, retiring from Jablinski, Folino, Roberts and Martin. Gene's hobbies included golf, cards (especially



pinochle), reading, puzzles, spending time with family, watching the Cincinnati Bengals and UD Flyers men's basketball. He was a Flyer season ticket holder since the opening of the



current UD Arena. Gene also chaired the task force to desegregate the Catholic schools of Dayton, a member of the Northeast Priority Board, and past-president of Catholic



Charities. He was a devout Catholic and loved saying the



rosary. Gene was extremely proud of his Polish Heritage! Along with his parents, Gene is preceded in death by his brother Ted and his wife Cathy. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Josephine "Jo", his sons Larry, David (Kathy) Jablinski, daughter Coleen (Jim) Hart, grandchildren Jennifer Jablinski, Anne Jagielski (PJ Falter), Samantha (Chris) Dickey, Maggie Jablinski, Zachary (Yvonne) Jagielski, great-grandchild Graham Dickey; and his brother Paul Jablinski, S.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 6, at 11:30am at Incarnation Church, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Centerville with Rev. Patrick Sloneker officiating. Visitation one-hour prior from 10:30 – 11:30, also at Incarnation Church. Burial at



Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Ohio Hospice of Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com. Gene, Idz z Bogiem (Go with God)!

