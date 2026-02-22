Jack Feverston

Feverston, Jack E.



age 97, of Centerville, OH went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Family will greet friends from 10:00-12:00pm on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1:00pm at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln. Centerville, OH 45459. A livestream recording of the funeral liturgy can be found at https://www.olldayton.org/online.html. Burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In Jack's memory contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 6 N. Main St., Suite 130, Dayton, OH 45402, or charity of your choice. Complete remembrances can be found at www.Routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com