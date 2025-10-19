Shahan, Jack



a proud and lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on October 12, 2025, at the age of 95. Known for his quick wit, love of celebrating and storytelling, Jack's colorful personality brought laughter to all who knew him. Jack was born and raised in Dayton and built a life rooted in his family, friends, pets and community. He was a proud member of the St. John's Masonic Lodge #13 where he served as a Master Mason and joined the Scottish Rite. Jack Shahan was one of a kind. He made sure everyone had a seat at the table, especially when that table was in his dining room during the holidays. He is survived by his loving daughter, Cynthia Shahan, son Steve Hartzell (Vicki), stepdaughter Karen Bryant (Kelly, Jackie, Lola), grandchildren Aaron Drayton (Laura), Josh Drayton (Conrad), Ryan Drayton (Brittany), and great-grandchildren Anna and Maddie. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your local animal shelter. A graveside service will be held at David's Cemetery Chapel in Kettering, Ohio, on October 24, 2025, at 12pm with Masonic Services at 12:40. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com



