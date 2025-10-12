Jackie Zinkhon

ZINKHON, Jackie Lee "Jack"



Zinkhon, Jackie Lee "Jack" 83, of Clermont, Florida passed away on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. He was born on June 21, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Woodrow and Dorothy (McFarland) Zinkhon. Jack retired from Eckard Drugs after 33 years as a supervisor in their receiving warehouse. Survivors include his wife, Barbara J. (Horton) Zinkhon, of Clermont, Florida: daughter and son-in-law Tammy (Zinkhon) Gutierrez and Marcello Gutierrez of Howey in the Hills, Florida; grandson, Marc C. Gutierrez and his wife Ann Marie Gutierrez of Leesburg, Florida; Granddaughter, Jacquelyn (Gutierrez) DiBernardo and her husband Tony DiBernardo, and great granddaughter Daisy Juliet DiBernardo; One brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Brenda Zinkhon, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers and 1 sister, Bob, Edward and Bill Zinkhon, and Shirley (Zinkhon) Horton. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, October 17, 2025 from 11:30-1:30 in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park 2:00PM. To send flowers, view his memorial video, or to express condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





