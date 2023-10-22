Jackson (Kyle), Anne



JACKSON, ANNE (Kyle), 89, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home. Born and raised in Springfield, she received her BS in Fine Arts, from Wittenberg University, and was a national Fulbright Scholar recipient. She went to Norway with her scholarship and furthered her fine art education in silversmithing and enameling. Anne was an art teaching assistant at U of Kansas. She moved to New York City and was employed at Tiffany's. She married Bruce Cartozian, and resided in Scarsdale, NY, from the mid-1960s to 1978, and raised their 2 daughters (Karoun and Mariam). Anne was a visiting artist for public and private schools in New York and Connecticut, and taught classes from her residential studio. She also was a co-founder of a small business which sold custom-made, enameled items to jewelry stores and museums. Anne returned to Springfield, Ohio, and was employed as a buyer for Wrens Department store. In 1983, she met the love of her life, Robert Jackson. They were married 38 happy years.



