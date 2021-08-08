JACKSON, Euretha

JACKSON (Payne), Euretha A.



71, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021. She was born November 14, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Dorothy (Starling) and Theron Payne Jr. "Retha" graduated from Springfield South High School and retired from Ohio Bell/AT&T after 28 years of dedicated service. She was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church where she served on many committees & ministries. She also was a member of the Couples Club, Retirement Set and Springfield District Women's Bowling Association. Her memory will be cherished by her husband, LaFrance "Pete" Jackson; special friends, Sandra "Dee Dee" Castleberry, Linda Smith, Carolyn May, Sandy Sanford, Rhonda Seals, Blontas "Winkie" Mitchell and Pearl Jones and her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Retha was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Theron Payne III. Visitation is Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. in St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



www.robertchenryhenryfuneralhome.com