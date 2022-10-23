JACKSON, Helen



Helen Jackson of Hamilton, Ohio passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home on October 15, 2022. Helen was born in Hyden, Kentucky, on November 1, 1933, to Hyram and Sally (nee Napier) Sizemore. On May 14, 1955, she married Jack Jackson in Hamilton, Ohio. Helen was a member of Cherry Valley Church. She loved to cook and share with her neighbors at the Belle Towers complex. She enjoyed canning, sewing, and fishing. She had a heart of gold and loved to share food with her neighbors and family. Helen is survived by her son Gary Jackson; her grandchildren Vicky Jackson, Emmanuel Jackson, and Matthew Rogers; great-grandchild Kendall Bailey, and her favorite daughter-in-law Verna Jackson; two sisters Mary Traylor and Jean (Fred) Ponder; and two step-brothers. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Jack Jackson, two sisters, three brothers, her loving step-father Earnel Williams and her daughter Annette Jackson and granddaughter Christina Bailey. Helen will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery in Hazard, Kentucky. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff at Golden Years Nursing Home and to Bella Care Hospice. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family.



