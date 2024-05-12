Jackson, Janet

Jackson (Gregg), Janet Ruth



Janet Ruth Jackson, 82, of Urbana, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2024. Born on January 12, 1942, in Terre Haute, Indiana, she was the daughter of Charles and Virginia R. (Brown) Gregg, both of whom predeceased her. Mrs. Jackson graduated from Calvary Bible College in Kansas City and served as a teacher for several years in her early life. Later in life, she graduated from Liberty University online, and loved practicing as a Christian Marriage and Family therapist. The highlight of her life was her role as a mother. She leaves behind her children, Andrew Jackson, Angela (Sergio) Jackson-Lopez, Rebekah Jackson, and Cynthia Jackson; grandchildren, Gracelynn Jackson, and Daniel Lopez; siblings, Jerry (Sharon Ann) Gregg, Reggie Gregg, and Sherry Davies; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her beloved husband, Roger Jackson, who preceded her in death in 2006 after 43 years of marriage. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17th, at LITTETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where Pastor Jim Britton will officiate. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. For those wishing to view the memorial video or to express condolences online, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com