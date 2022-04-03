JACKSON, Karen

JACKSON (Howard),



Karen Kay "Granny"



Age 73 of Clayton, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Karen had worked for Mead Data Central / Lexus Nexus, Pay Source and most



recently retired from the Huffy Corporation. She was a breast cancer survivor and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her companion of 26 years: David Smith, son:



Kevin (Kelli) Jackson, grandchildren: Harlie (Nathan) Hamblin, Carrie Jackson, Tyler Jackson, Meghan Jackson, great-grandchildren: Carter and Odin, siblings: Wilma Artz, Shirley (Virgil) Gallagher, Jerry (Kyoko) Howard, her twin: Carol (Jim) Polen, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: DeAnn Smith, Mari Smith, Charles (Bev) Smith, Mark Smith, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her



parents: Carl and Mary Lou (Brinegar) Howard and brother: Louie Howard. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Irish Club (6555 Dog Leg Rd., Dayton) with a service to begin at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or to the Alzheimer's Association. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com