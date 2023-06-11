X

Jackson, Lois

Obituaries
Jackson, Lois L., 96 of Springfield died June 6, at Aventura

Oakwood surrounded by family. She was born on March 17, in Irvine, KY, the daughter of Archie and Ethel Webb. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Jackson, brothers Paul and Freddy Webb, and a sister Mildred Jackson. Lois worked as a telephone operator in Springfield, OH, Scottsdale AZ, and Orlando FL retiring in 1982. She enjoyed being active participating in golf and exercise classes. Survivors include a son Robert (Bev) Rutan, sisters Imogene Pacine and Patricia (Marvin) Conley, Grandchildren Jason (Heather) Rutan and Zach (Martha) Rutan, great grandchildren Claire and Jackson Rutan, special niece Cindy Brown, many other nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Angel. The family wishes to thank Aventura Oakwood for their kindness to Lois and her family. Friends & family may call on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 11AM  12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High Street Springfield, Ohio where a funeral service will be held at 12PM with Pastor Orbie Estep officiating. Entombment to follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank at 20 N Murray St. in Springfield OH or your favorite charity.

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

