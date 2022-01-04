JACKSON, Mary Lois



Age 98, of Riverside, passed away December 27, 2021. She was born November 11, 1923, in Monterey, TN, to the late John and Hennie Scarbrough. In addition to her parents, Mary Lois was preceded in death by 2 husbands: Orville Jackson and William Lewis; grandson, Tim Pennington; great-granddaughter, Melissa Harmon; great-grandson, Andrew Harmon; 2 brothers: Willard and Joe Scarbrough; and 2 sisters: Clara Crain and Carrie Miller. Mary Lois is survived by her children: Donald (Martha) Jackson, Diana (Allen) Hall and Jackie (Steve) Pennington; grandchildren: Patricia Harmon, Donna (Pedro) Bernal, Allen Ditmer, Janell (Tommy) Pennington, Michell (Clyde) Mason and Jara (Rob) Bair; step-children: Jim (Jackie) Lewis, Ron (Gloria) Lewis, Brenda Lewis, Rick (Jan) Lewis, Barbara Alcorn and Beverly Lewis; numerous great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; and step-great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mary Lois worked at Sears Roebuck in downtown Dayton, Ohio, and retired after more than 25 years of service. She belonged to the Sears Retirees' Club and attended Colorado Avenue Baptist Church. She was raised in the Cumberland Homesteads at Crossville, Tennessee, and graduated in 1942. She was a member of the Cumberland Homesteads Tower Association and the Dayton Auto Racing Fan club. Mary Lois was a prime example of unconditional love to everyone. We will miss her huge heart, nurturing, helpfulness, kindness, radiant smile and loving ways. Some of that love came with handmade, embroidered quilts for each of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild (finished with the help of her daughter-in-law). We can't forget all of the beautiful Christmas stockings that she also made for everyone. She was always sewing for her family. We will greatly miss the true matriarch of our family and will teach her future descendants the caring and loving ways that she has taught all of us. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. To share a memory of Mary Lois or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

