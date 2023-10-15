Jackson, Nancy

Jackson (Laswell), Nancy Cuemile



Nancy C. (Laswell) Jackson, of Hamilton, passed away on October 12, 2023 at the age of 85. Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles Clifton Jackson (2007); son: Mark Jackson (2000); parents: Harrison & Margaret (Butt) Laswell; siblings: Peggy Allen, William "Bill" & Gary Laswell. Those left to carry on her wicked sense of humor and love of books are her daughters: Rhonda Boddy, Jennifer Jackson, and Jetta Baker; son: Charles Clifton (Diana) Jackson II; 11 cherished grandchildren; 19 beloved great grandchildren; sisters: Jean Breithaupt, Betty, Bishop & Bonita Laswell; sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces, great nephews and extended family. Visitation will be held at Colligan Funeral Home, Hamilton, on Thur., Oct. 19, 2023 from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Service will be held on Fri., Oct. 20, 2023 at 11 AM in the funeral home. full obit at www.colliganfuneralhome.com



