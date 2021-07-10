Jackson, Piccola O.







Mrs. Piccola O. Jackson



Sunrise ~ 1/25/1920



Sunset ~ 7/10/2001



Remembrance





You can shed tears that she is gone, or you can smilebecause she has lived. You can close your eyes and pray that she'll come back, or you can open your eyes and see she has left. Your heart can be empty because you can't see her, or you can be full of the love you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember her and only that she's gone, or you can cherish her memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back, or you can do what she'd want, smile, open your eyes, love and go on.



Loving & Missing You,



Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren & Bj