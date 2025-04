In loving memory of Shanda Rhea Jackson



04.24.1969- 01.28.2025



Today, as we celebrate the special day you were born, our hearts are filled with both joy and sorrow. Joy for the beautiful moments we shared and sorrow for the void your absence has left in our lives. We love and miss you so much Shanda.



love the aunties, Rob, Family & friends



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com