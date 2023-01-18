JACKSON, Steven Larry
Of Franklin, Ohio, originally Lansing, Michigan, died at 80. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Friday, January 20, 2023, at ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Franklin. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin. Condolences may be expressed to the family at
www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com
Funeral Home Information
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH
45005
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral