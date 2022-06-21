JACKSON, Young O.



Age 69, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Young worked at Hair Gold for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bok Nok and Jum Soon Kim. Young is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Robert L.; son and daughter-in-law, Jung H. and Brooke Kim of Springfield; sisters, Mi Ok Kim and Myung Ok Kim and brothers, In Chul Kim, Dae Chul Kim and Sang Chul Kim, all of South Korea; grandchildren, Jeffrey R. Kim and Riley Kim; and many other relatives and friends. Gathering of Family and Friends



5-7 PM Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org in Young's memory.

