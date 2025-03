Jacobs (Wilmer), Allyson



With a heavy heart we announce the passing of Allyson Wilmer Jacobs on January 6, 2025. She was the beloved wife of Lawrence W. Jacobs, mother of Emily (Smith) and Katherine and proud grandmother of Llewellyn Rose Smith and Adeline Jane Smith. She lived her life to the fullest all the way to the end. Donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Allyson's memory are welcome.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com