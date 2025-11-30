Jacqueline Johnson

Johnson, Jacqueline Lynette



Jacqueline Lynette Johnson, age 82, of Beverly Hills, MI, departed this life Thursday, November 6, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, December 4, 2025 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway St., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



