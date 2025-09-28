Jacqueline Wright

Wright (Cook), Jacqueline Marva "Jackie"



Jacqueline "Jackie" Marva Cook Wright was born October 1, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, to Rev. Charles and Elizabeth Cook. Raised in the Baptist church-her father as pastor and her mother as organist-Jackie grew up surrounded by faith and music. From a young age, her soulful voice touched hearts, carrying her across the country and around the world.



As a teenager, Jackie's family moved to Germantown, Ohio, where she met her future husband, Walter Leon "Beeky" Wright. Their marriage brought her into the renowned Wright Family Singers, and later The BlendWrights, where Jackie's powerful alto became a signature sound. Her renditions of "These Are the Hands," "Cover Me," and "Hallelujah! Home at Last" remain unforgettable.



While music was central to her life, Jackie's greatest joy was her family. She and Walter raised four children while she supported his more than 40 years of ministry. Jackie also built a career as an administrative assistant at Kettering College of Medical Arts, the Southwest Union, and Andrews University. Through every role-wife, mother, professional, singer-Jackie lived with grace, strength, and unwavering faith.



She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and extended family who cherish her legacy of love and faith. Jackie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elder Walter L. Wright Sr., her parents, sister Yvonne, and niece Sharon. Jackie trusted God's promises and lived in hope of reunion with her loved ones. Today, she is finally "home at last." Memorial Service November 1, 2025 at 4pm Dale Wright Memorial SDA Church 7409 Conservancy Rd Germantown Ohio





