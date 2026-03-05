Jacquelyn Wright

Wright (Hopkins), Jacquelyn



Jacquelyn "Jackie" Wright (nee Hopkins), 86, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2026. She was born on April 9, 1939, in Greene County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Rufus and Rhodema (Bryan) Hopkins. Her family is planning a private celebration of Jackie's life at the Springfield Masonic Community. Jackie will be remembered for her steady presence, her love of family, and the warmth she extended to everyone she met. Donations to honor Jackie's life may be made to the SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK, 20 N Murray St, Springfield, OH 45503 or the OHIO MASONIC COMMUNITIES FOUNDATION, 2655 W. National Rd., Springfield, OH 45504. LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is proudly serving the family. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





