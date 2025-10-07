Jalesseazay Posey

Posey, Jalesseazay LL.
Ja Lesseazay, 22, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 8th at 2:00 p.m. at the Gospel Tabernacle Church, 1017 Innisfallen Ave. Springfield. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m.prior to the service. www.littletonandrue.com
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
