James Anders Jr.

Anders, Jr., James "Jimmy"



age 55, of Springboro, passed away Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Born March 26, 1970 in Newark, OH, Jim was a dedicated journeyman welder with Local 190, working for Miller Pipeline and alongside his son in their home welding shop. He loved off-roading with friends, family, and his dog, Sassy. He is survived by his son, Andrew James "A.J." (Lyndsey) Anders; grandchildren, Cooper and Adeline Anders; father, James Anders, Sr.; and brother-in-law, Dan Hamric. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Lore Anders, and sister, Christine Hamric. Family will greet friends Tuesday, September 30, 2025, from 4–6PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, with a memorial service to follow at 6PM. For complete remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com