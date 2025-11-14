James Deeter

Deeter, James Light



James Light Deeter passed away peacefully at his home on November 7, 2025. He was born on August 4, 1938, in Greenville, OH, to Virgil and Ruth (Light) Deeter. Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend whose life was filled with his love of the land while farming, his faith in The Lord, and his ever-present love for every member of his family.



Jim graduated from Westmont High School as class valedictorian in the spring of 1956 and attended The Ohio State University where he met his future wife Sharon McGowan early in his collegiate career and earned a degree in Dairy Science in 1960. Jim later earned his Master's Degree from Miami University and began a career in education in addition to farming. He worked at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center for 28 years where he served as a Guidance Counselor and Director of Pupil Personnel, retiring in 1997.



Jim is survived by his wife Sharon (McGowan) Deeter; his son Chris Deeter & daughter-in-law Pegi Deeter; daughter Gretchen (Deeter) Davidian & son-in-law Ken Davidian; and son Curt Deeter & daughter-in-law Hayley Deeter; grandchildren Rush Deeter, Ben Deeter, & Mae Deeter. He was preceded in death by his sister Janice Hershberger.



A celebration of life will be held at Romer's Catering on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon until the time of the service. Following the service, there will be lunch and fellowship for all guests. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Heifer International or The Darke County YMCA, two organizations that held special meaning for Jim and the Deeter Family. While our hearts are heavy as we mourn Jim's loss, we rejoice in the knowledge that all our lives are richer and better for having him in them.



