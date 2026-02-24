James Fletcher

Fletcher, James B. "Bill"



James B. "Bill" Fletcher, 91, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at Kettering Health Dayton. Born on April 2, 1934, in Council, Virginia, Bill was the son of Ira and Nora (Combs) Fletcher. He attended school in Council before relocating to Dayton, Ohio. Bill retired after working 40 years as a machine repair supervisor at GM Delco Products. He also drove a Dayton Yellow Cab for many years – a job he described as his favorite and served as a firefighter at Beavercreek Township Fire Station 1. In retirement he was an avid vegetable gardener and lawn mower repairman. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he enjoyed bluegrass music and talking with people. Known for his sense of humor, he always had a story or joke or two to tell. Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years Dorothy (Toothman) Fletcher, son James W. (Laurie) Fletcher, daughter Robin (Steve) Burns, daughter Beverly Hogue, son Ronald (Lisa) Fletcher, grandchildren Adam (Melanie) Fletcher, Karl (Stephanie) Fletcher, Samuel Fletcher, Aaron (Lindsey) Burns, Nathan (Faith) Burns, Jon (Tyrrel) Burns, Tommy Fletcher, Michelle Fletcher, Jennifer Hogue, Leah Fletcher (Hogue), Alexander Fletcher, Rachel (Austin) Hutchins, great-grandchildren Sadie Fletcher, Ruby Burns, Buddy Burns, Adlee Burns, Easton Burns, Javier Burns, Romana Burns, Dahlia Johnson, Jaxon Hogue-Hardesty, Jemmalyn Hogue-Hardesty, brother Sammy (Valerie) Fletcher, and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by son Michael Fletcher, parents Ira and Nora (Combs) Fletcher, sisters Elvia (Curt) Ratliff, Bernice (Jim) Gochenour, Faye (Bob) Siple. A visitation will be held from 5pm to 7 pm on Friday, February 27, 2026, and a funeral service at 10am on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Blvd. in Englewood, Ohio. Interment to follow the funeral service at Arlington Cemetery, Brookville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Vitas Hospice, 3055 Kettering Blvd, Suite 400, Dayton, Ohio 45439. To view the service for Bill and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com