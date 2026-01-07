James Forcum

Forcum, James Colton



James Colton Forcum, 32, of Frankfort, OH, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. He was born on June 1, 1993, in Montgomery County, the son of James Ed Forcum and Dena Herzog Thompson.



He is survived by his mother, Dena (Don) Thompson of Dayton, OH; father, James Ed Forcum of Frankfort, OH; grandmother, Mary Forcum of Frankfort, OH; grandparents, Judy and Dave Herzog of Dayton, OH; sisters, Morgan (Taylour) Johnson of Frankfort, OH; Mallory Menz of Columbus, OH; and Maggie Menz of Cincinnati, OH; niece, Maeve Johnson; nephew, Talon Johnson; girlfriend, Breanne Hoffman of Grand Rapids, MI; aunts, Lisa (Chris) Wisecup; Kim (David) Hottinger; uncle, David (Tiffany) Herzog; and many cousins and extended family members who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jim Forcum; great-grandparents, Ernie and Mae Forcum, great-grandparents, Vitura and James Sommers; aunts, Rhonda Snodgrass and Rita Gregory; along with other beloved family members who went before him.



Colton was a graduate of Adena High School class of 2012. He obtained a certificate in welding at Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center in 2012. He also held an Associate's Degree in applied metals.



Colton was known for his strong work ethic. He never gave up. It didn't matter what life brought his way. A proud journeyman iron worker with Union Hall 433 and Union Hall 172, he took great pride in his work and had immense love for the iron worker brothers he made along the way. He left a permanent mark on the structures and buildings in many cities that will forever memorialize his exceptional life. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 483 since 2014 and devoted many hours to helping his community. He loved fishing, hunting, turtle jugging, hiking, traveling, and all the finer things in life.



Just as much as he worked hard, Colton knew how to have fun. He brought life, humor, and joy wherever he went, and he had a special gift for making everyone laugh. He had an extraordinary relationship with his mother that was marked with a love that never wavered. He was a loyal protector for his sisters, grandmother, and everyone he loved. He loved deeply, generously, and with no reservations.



A funeral service honoring Coltons life will be held at 5 pm, Saturday, January 10, 2026, in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. Family and friends can visit with Coltons family on Saturday, from 1 pm until the time of the service. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Sons of the American Legion Post 483, PO Box 253, Frankfort, OH 45628, or a charity of one's choice in memory of Colton. Those wishing to share a memory of Colton may sign his online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.



