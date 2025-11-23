James Grainger

Grainger, James Earl



James Earl Grainger, age 88 of Centerville and formerly of Tipp City, passed away Monday, November 17, 2025, at Bethany Village, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Canton, Ohio on August 27, 1937, the son of John & Esther (Ebel) Grainger. He was a proud graduate of Wittenberg University, class of 1959, where he earned his bachelor's degree and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1961 to 1963. He was a Systems Analyst for the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force at WPAFB and A.O. Smith Co. in Tipp City. He retired from A.O. Smith in 1999 after 30 years of service. James was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He wore his heart on his sleeve and always put other's needs before his own. He was always ready to lend a hand, share his knowledge, or offer his steady support to those around him. In addition to spending time with his family, James was very active in the Tipp City community where he volunteered as a Pee Wee coach, Scout Master, and was active in the Tipp City Schools and the Athletic Boosters for many years. He could often be found in the bleachers of gymnasiums and stadiums, cheering on his children and then his grandchildren in their many athletic and academic pursuits. He was a gentleman in every sense of the word. He will be remembered for his integrity, kindness, generosity and quiet strength. His spirit and legacy will live on through the love he shared with his family. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 64 years, Carole Ann (Gilmore) Grainger; children Jim (Amy) Grainger, Christine "Kiki" (Kyle) Kramer; son-in-law Greg Watkins; grandchildren Zach (Shelby) Watkins, Jake Watkins, Maddie (Aaron) Meyers, Colleen (Jameson) Curry, Kellan Grainger, Katy Ann Grainger, McKenna Kramer, Kalli Kramer; great grandchildren Blaire Watkins, Reagan Meyers, Axel Meyers and Maverick Meyers; brother Donald (Martha) Grainger; and numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Susan Watkins. A Private Celebration of James' life will be held at the convenience of the family. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to honor James' memory by making a donation to The National Brain Tumor Society at https://braintumor.org/donate or a charity of your choosing. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





