James Hulsizer

Hulsizer, James W. "Jim"



Obituary of James. W. Hulsizer



Longtime Golfer, Photographer, Educator



June 23, 1926 - December 26, 2025



I was born June 23, 1926 during severe depression years. Son of Theodore and Sarah Louella (Greene) Hulsizer. Education was at Gray Hill School, Snyder Park, and 3 years at Springfield High School. Started caddying at Snyder Park Golf Course. Caddying regularly for Ray Hudson and Bob Ross, Sr. Member of the Snyder Park Best Ball Group and later Geritol Member. In 1944, enlisted in the US Army Air Corps and did basic training at Keesler Field, Mississippi. Next stop was Kingman Army Air Field, Arizona for B-17 Aerial Gunnery School. Became a B-17 Ball Turret Gunner. After school, sent to Yucca Army Air Base then transferred to Williams Army Air Base, Chandler, Arizona. While there, awaited shipment to Harlington Air Base for B-29 Remote Control Gunnery. However, Harlington School was closed due to the war. Assigned to Physical Training Dept. Duties were supplying all squadrons with necessary equipment for their programs, arranged inter-squadron athletic contests, as well as the Base's baseball, football, softball games with other military bases. Discharged February 1949. In April 1949, worked at Springfield Country Club in the PGA five year program. Three years course maintenance followed by two years in the pro shop, under management of Mr. Steve Zappe, club pro, at the same time a student at Wittenberg College under the G.I. Bill. Captain of the golf team for three years. In 1958, began employment at Bauer Bros., Springfield in the Sales Division. Transferred in 1960 to Appleton, WI, the world capital of the pulp and paper industry. Assumed sales and service to pulp and paper mills in a five state area. Member of the TAPPI - Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry, PIMA - Paper Industry Management Industry. While in Wisconsin, additional studies in pulp and paper field at U. of Maine, U. of Wisconsin at Milwaukee and at Institute of Paper Chemistry. Member of Reid Park, Winnigamie, and Butte des Morts Golf Club. Special golfing friends, Mary Beth, Joann, Gary, and Chuck. After 23 years at Appleton, transferred back to the Springfield office. Retired in 1988 with 30 years service. Married Joan Woodard and later divorced. To improve basic photographic skills, I attended Clark State. Later employed by Clark State as darkroom technician, working with Gene Parks and Phil Jones. Retired after 10 years service. Returned to golf at Snyder Park and Reid as a player and volunteer. Won Snyder Park Championship and Springfield Industrial Championships in 1955. Next came a shock to all golfers, BOTH Reid and Snyder Park closed. A pro group later opened Reid. Volunteered as a ranger to Reid until 2020. I spent 83 years at BOTH courses as a caddy, worker, and volunteer. In closing, I would like to thank Mom and Dad for raising Bob and me in trying times. Special thanks to doctors Umerani, Bo, and Wittstein for their assistance. I have two special angels, Bob and Flossie who assisted me at all times. In closing as I look at the clock, I wish Dad, Bob, and I could have had time for one more round at the beloved Snyder Park Course. He is survived by Robert (Bob): brother and Florence (Flossie): sister-in-law of Springfield, Ohio. Brenda (Hulsizer) Gowey: niece and her husband, Larry Gowey of Mesa, Arizona. David Gowey- great nephew of Mesa, Arizona. Rachel (Gowey) Erickson: great niece and her husband, Robert Erickson of Mesa, Arizona. Savannah and Jade: great, great nieces of Mesa, Arizona. William (Bill) Hulsizer: nephew of Cincinnati, Ohio. Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 9, 2026 from 12:00-1:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. Inurnment to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Trails and Parks and Recreation in Jim's honor.





